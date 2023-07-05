Four staff stood down, police investigate after fight at youth justice facility

Damning footage, filmed in June, shows teenagers being egged on in an MMA-style fight at Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland. This video has no sound. (Source: Newshub)

Police are investigating after a video has surfaced of residents fighting at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri, Auckland.

Four Oranga Tamariki staff have been removed.

The video was made public after at least six rangatahi scaled the same facility at lunchtime on Saturday – with five staying on the roof for more than 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said no charges have been laid so far.

“Police can confirm we are investigating a report of concern at the facility. This incident occurred in mid-June 2023.”

TVNZ/Supplied Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny said they were aware of the video, and have stood down four staff alleged to have been involved.

“The four staff alleged to be involved were removed from the residence. They have had no contact with children and young people in our care since,” she said.

“We have checked on the wellbeing of the young people involved and offered them further support.

“As we have outlined previously, we have brought in [Former Commissioner of New Zealand Police] Mike Bush to take on the leadership of all residences and conduct a rapid review.”

Speaking to Morning Report, National leader Christopher Luxon said there were “management” and “leadership” problems regarding Oranga Tamariki.

“We have a major problem in these facilities where you’ve got staff members standing around watching an MMA-style fight. It’s sickening violence,” he said

Luxon said two-week training for Oranga Tamariki staff “doesn’t feel good enough”.

“The bigger point is, who’s accountable? Who’s running the show? Who’s setting the culture in the staff membership?”

Luxon told Stuff that the National Party boot camp policy would not exacerbate the problem.

“The difference in our military academies is that we are working with some of New Zealand’s best leaders and mentors, versus the staff that are sitting in these facilities watching a violent fight take place,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police are investigating and four Oranga Tamariki staff have been removed after a video has surfaced of residents of the Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri, Auckland.

Voyce-Whakarongo Mai chief executive Tracie Shipton said she was concerned at the politicisation of the event.

“All of the discussions we’ve heard from the Minister and from others, not one of them is quoted that they’ve spoken to the young people [in the residence],” she said.

“If you have an issue in there, we need to be hearing what those issues are.”

Shipton said she would like to see young people speaking up about the issues they’re facing in the residence and how to solve them.

Speaking to Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis said he was aware of another incident “of a similar nature” had seen a further four Oranga Tamariki staff stood down.

“If there are others that come to light, they will be dealt with in a similar way,” he said.

“We suspected there were issues in our youth justice residences which is why we instigated the review that Mike Bush is leading. His mandate is to flush out all the problems and fix them.”

Davis told Stuff he expected Oranga Tamariki to help move young people back “on the right path”.

“The video is deeply concerning, and that behaviour is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“The fact is Oranga Tamariki Youth Justice residences have deep-set issues that require addressing. The wide-ranging review of residences is aimed at flushing out any inappropriate behaviour, including any incidents like this.

“The young people who are in these facilities are some of the most vulnerable – that’s why it’s my expectation that Oranga Tamariki help them to get back on the right path.”