Family evacuated after slip comes down behind Maungatapu property

A slip behind a property on Moiri Pl in Maungatapu, Tauranga has left a home uninhabitable pending a geo-technical assessment.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fire crews responded to reports of a slip at a property on Moiri Pl in Maungatapu at 3.45pm.

The slip came down at the rear of the property and did not appear to have caused the house immediate damage, he said.

There were no injuries a result of the slip and nobody was inside the home at the time, he said.

Fire and Emergency had deemed the home was unsafe to be in until it was assessed by a geotechnical engineer.

The occupants had been evacuated while the home was assessed, he said.

Fire crews left the scene about 6pm after a council geotechnical engineer had arrived on the scene to assess affected properties.