Owner injured as man armed with axe robs store in Hastings

Police are trying to identify this man after an aggravated robbery on Fitzroy Ave in Hastings.

A store owner was left injured after a man armed with an axe robbed a store in Hastings.

The owner was “very shaken” by the aggravated robbery on Fitzroy Ave, police said.

A spokesperson said the man entered the store about 7.30pm and presented a weapon, demanding money. In a picture supplied by police, that weapon appeared to be a small axe.

The man allegedly took the cash register and fled in a red or maroon four-door sedan, a spokesperson said.

“The store owner suffered minor injuries during the incident and was understandably very shaken by what had occurred.”

Police are working to identify and locate the offender.

Anyone who recognises this man or his distinctive clothing is asked to contact police by calling 105 and quoting 230704/8865.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.