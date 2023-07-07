Four in five Kiwis believe some disinformation, report finds

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

A newly released report paints a worrying picture for New Zealand, with four in every five Kiwis believing some sort of misinformation and many paradoxically believing misinformation is a threat to democracy.

The Kantar Public report was completed in September and this week released by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC).

It was compiled in August 2022 at the end of a series of big events in which misinformation played a role – The March 2020 arrival of Covid-19 and the first lockdowns in New Zealand; a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terror attacks; the storming of the Capitol in Washington DC; the New Zealand vaccine roll-out then mandates; and Russia invading Ukraine.

The Kanstar poll of 2001 people was carried out just months after a 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds in Wellington significantly-driven by misinformation – largely around vaccine fears, but delving into issues as diverse as government mind control to a “stolen” United States election.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Covid-19 created a perfect misinformation storm, the study found. This led to scenes witnessed at the occupation of Parliament grounds last year.

In that post-occupation environment, Kanstar Public found that 81% of respondents held some sort of misinformation belief while 72% believed the spread of misinformation on social, economic and justice issues was a serious threat to democracy.

Eight per cent of the survey’s respondents believed threatening to hurt someone to get change was acceptable.

Just more than half (54%) of those who strongly believed misinformation had quit mainstream media, the survey found.

Meanwhile, a fraction more than one-third of those who answered said Covid-19 misinformation had impacted them or their community.

“For some, this has included real and perceived rejection from friends, whānau, and wider communities for their beliefs and choices.”

DPMC notes accompanying the release this week said Covid-19 created the “perfect storm” of technological reach combining with people spending more time online and isolated from their normal networks.

“This online shift has allowed for rapid dissemination of information, aiding the spread of useful information while also enabling the amplification of harmful or false information.”

But the situation was redeemable, it said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Misinformation about Covid-19 included that the vaccine was made from rat poison. (File photo)

“This research shows that where believers of misinformation diverge from mainstream society there is a tendency to trivialise their beliefs as being ‘gullible’ or ‘vulnerable’, which can further isolate people.

“The feeling of social inclusion and belonging is key to overcoming these beliefs. Despite various beliefs, making an effort to socially include each other, especially those who are isolated, is paramount to rebuilding our social trust in each other and restoring a sense of belonging.”

After belief in Covid-19 misinformation, the leading beliefs were that the government knew more about UFOs than it was letting on (41%), that the United States had bioweapons labs in Ukraine (25%), and that there was a hidden deep state controlling governments (23%).

The report included samples of what people said they had heard about Covid-19. They included:

“The vaccine is made of rat poison”.

“Jacinda was arrested a few months ago what you see today is a body double. A new world order is starting. 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and a cabal of global leaders are working in concert to generate this crisis to cleanse the world of laggards with a virus… so that they can focus on paedophilia.”

“It’s only the common cold. Bleach is a cure.”

People were asked how they identified misinformation. Answers included: