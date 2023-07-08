Police making 'further inquiries' after Auckland woman missing for three weeks found alive

Kayla Maree Pawa has been found after being missing for three weeks.

An Auckland woman who was missing for more than three weeks has been found alive, with police now making inquiries into the incident.

Kayla Maree Pawa, also known as Scarlett, 28, has been found after she was last seen on June 12 at a Birkenhead address, police said.

“Further inquiries are currently under way into the incident, and at this stage we are not in a position to provide additional comment. A further update will be provided at a later stage,” a police spokesperson said.

Pawa was not reported missing until June 27 with police concerned for her welfare.

A whānau member told the New Zealand Herald Pawa was “pretty beat up” when police found her.