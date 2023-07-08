Man in stable condition after becoming stuck in machinery in Auckland

The man was freed before emergency services arrived.

A man who was critically injured after he became stuck in machinery in Auckland is now stable.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Birmingham Rd in Ōtara about 8.30am, Fire and Emergency NZ shift commander Josh Pennefather said.

The man had been freed from the machinery before firefighters arrived.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Shortly after 5pm, the hospital confirmed the man’s condition was now stable.

WorkSafe has been notified and is making initial inquiries.