Two dead, two critically injured after fiery truck v car crash

Two people are dead after crash between car and truck on Ulster St.

Katarina Robinson says watching police pulling people from the wreckage of a fatal crash early on Sunday was the scariest thing she’s seen.

The 18-year-old was just returning to bed when she heard a very loud “boom” before seeing smoke and flames from a crash which killed two in Hamilton.

Police were called to the crash between a car and a truck on Ulster Street in Whitiora, about 3.45am.

Two people died at the scene, police said on Sunday morning.

The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers were being treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle.

Robinson was up about 3.40am to give her daughter a bottle.

Two people died at the scene of the truck and car crash, which occurred about 3.45am, and another two people were taken to hospital in a critical condition, police say.

Seeing fire from the crash, Robinson ran outside her motel room to see that a car had crashed into a truck, which was turning into Pak’n Save.

“The front of the car was squashed under the truck, so the driver had to be speeding real fast.”

She said police were at the scene very quickly and ambulances and fire trucks were there in less than 10 minutes.

“I saw police officers pull four people out of the car. One girl and three men”

She said two men who looked around 23 - 30 years old were rushed to hospital.

“The other person looked like a 16-year-old boy who had died at the scene and also the girl that looked the age of 17.”

Robinson admits she was scared having seen everything that had happened.

A fatal crash on Ulster St in the early hours of Sunday morning

“I was shaking, and my heart was beating so fast. That was the most scariest thing I ever had to see.

“I feel so sad for the young lives that had been taken, and the people that had been injured with critical conditions. I send my condolences and love to their whāunau”

Police said they were not pursuing the car before the crash.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the accident. A St John spokesperson said five patients were transported to Waikato Hospital.

“We assessed and treated two patients in a critical condition, two in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition,” a spokesperson said.

A Waikato Hospital spokesperson said two patients from the crash are in ICU as critical.

“All other parties taken to ED in relation to that crash have been discharged.”

A witness, who happened upon the crash when he was leaving work, said he saw police officers working to get people out of the car.

“It’s absolutely horrible.”

He said BP Connect petrol station had been closed as a result.

The road remained closed as of 7am while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

A local resident heard a large crash from his nearby Zeta Motel room and saw lights from emergency service vehicles.

But Jaimain Wilson didn’t see the result of the crash until a couple of hours later.

He said in the two years he had lived there he was surprised that there hadn’t been more crashes like the one on Sunday morning.

“I hear a lot of cars, and a lot of people use the road as a speedway. They go at dangerous speeds.”

Brett Henshaw, managing director of Fonterra Brands New Zealand, confirmed one of its franchisee’s delivery trucks was involved in an incident in Hamilton early on Sunday morning.

Henshaw said the truck driver escaped without any serious physical injuries, but was “obviously shaken”.

“We are doing what we can to support him, as our number one priority is people’s safety and wellbeing,” he said.

Henshaw said Fonterra is cooperating with police in their investigation.

The residue of diesel and vehicle fumes could be smelt around the crash site after 9am on Sunday.

The road had been closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. But it had reopened by 9.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed two fire crews responded to the crash, and fire investigators were at the scene.