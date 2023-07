Police say the ‘serious crash’ involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. They were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A person is in critical condition after a serious crash in Auckland’s Papatoetoe early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in George St, about 1.40am.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police on Sunday morning said the Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.