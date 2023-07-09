Pedestrian killed in alleged hit and run a young mother and designer

Cass Maguire has died of injuries sustained in an alleged hit-and-run in central Wellington last month.

The woman who died after being stuck an alleged hit-and-run by a drunk driver in central Wellington is Casidhe Maguire.

Maguire, known as Cass, was one of two people hit on Cable St, near Te Papa, in the early hours of June 18. On Friday, Police confirmed one of the pedestrians had died.

Maguire had worked for the Ministry of Health and was also a designer and mother.

“Rest in heaven beautiful Cass,” a tribute posted on her Facebook page said.

READ MORE:

* Pedestrian in critical condition more than a week after Wellington incident

* Patient in intensive care after two pedestrians hit in central Wellington

* Charges after two pedestrians hit, leaving one with life-threatening injuries



Police earlier said the car that hit the pair left the scene and was found later on Evans Bay Parade.

A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

Bruce Mackay/The Post Police earlier said the car that hit the pair left the scene and was found later on Evans Bay Parade.

The man had been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police, and driving while suspended.

Police said upgraded charges should be in place for his next court appearance on July 20.