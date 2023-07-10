Overcrowding on public transport increasing airborne disease risk: report

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

Public transport needs better on-board ventilation, a leading epidemiologist says, after new research has found buses and trains are a significant disease-spreading risk.

The paper, released by the Public Health Communication Centre (PHCC), measured carbon dioxide levels on 30 bus trips and 15 train journeys across three cities from April to June this year, each with more than half of the seats occupied.

It discovered ventilation became increasingly poor as seats filled up and when people stood in bus aisles, and carbon dioxide levels were eight times higher in a crowded bus than the outdoor air.

Buses were poorly ventilated 94% of the time and 77% for trains, meaning passengers were breathing a lot of exhaled air from others, leading to a higher risk of passing on airborne diseases like Covid-19.

The lead author, Otago University’s Professor Nick Wilson, said he was surprised by how high some of the results were, but the numbers were similar to other studies from New Zealand and overseas.

Commuters who wanted to avoid getting sick should wear masks or avoid travelling on crowded public transport, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Trains are poorly ventilated 77% of the time, a study has found. But buses are far worse. (File photo)

There was also a “wide range of actions” public transport providers and local and central government could do to improve ventilation, like having all bus doors open at every stop or develop national air quality standards for public transport.

“Requiring buses and trains to monitor and display continuous indoor CO2 readings on screens could help passengers make informed decisions about when to wear masks and the timing of their travel,” Wilson said.

“There are other big fixes like increasing public transport services so there is less overcrowding, improving walking and cycling infrastructure, varying work start times more to ease the rush hours and allowing working from home.”

Thomas Nash, the Greater Wellington Regional Council’s transport committee chairperson, said while he would like to have more ventilation on public transport, that would take money and time for it to happen.

“That’s a lot to do ... we can’t do it all,” he said. “We need to prioritise, but ventilation is on our radar.”