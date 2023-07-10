Rain forecast for morning commute as Auckland bus drivers strike

Auckland commuters may have to battle their way to work, as morning showers and a bus strike are in store for Tāmaki Makaurau on Monday.

MetService is forecasting a cool 11C for the city on Monday morning, with temperatures rising to a high of 15C throughout the day.

Showers are expected to kick off around 8am, and end around lunchtime, with fine conditions heading into Tuesday, where occasional showers will continue until the evening.

MetService said fresh southwesterlies will kick off around 3pm and last until Tuesday.

Bus strikes to hit Monday Morning

Commuters in the countries largest city may have to find alternative transportation to mahi on Monday, as a short-notice strike has been called on Auckland bus drivers.

The bus driver strike is expected to affect up to 700 morning bus trips.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Transport is urging commuters to check the AT app to check whether their services will be affected.

The bus trips affected are all on routes operated by NZ Bus, and are concentrated in the morning including peak commuting times, and will mostly affect services in the Auckland region.

Auckland Transport's General Manager of Public Transport Stacey van der Putten said NZ Bus and union representatives have agreed to enter mediation on Monday morning.

The current offer tabled by NZ Bus would see the company's Auckland drivers paid above the industry standard, and higher than the $30 per hour average wage.

"Our teams have also worked to source significant additional funding from both Auckland Council and the Government which has meant Auckland's bus drivers have received a number of meaningful increases to their wages,” Van Der Putten said.

The strike in question is a ban on any work during the first hour of a rostered shift scheduled to start between 4am and 8am.

The strike began at 1am on July 10, and will end at 1am on July 14.