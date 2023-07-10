Police car crashes through bus shelter and power pole during overnight pursuit

Police lost control of the vehicle, and colldided with a bus shelter and power pole. (File photo)

A police car has crashed through a bus shelter and power pole in an attempt to avoid hitting a member of the public during an overnight pursuit gone wrong.

At 12.30am on Monday police spotted a vehicle they believed had been involved in previous fleeing driver incidents, and it didn’t have a current vehicle registration, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle was heading north along Auckland’s Great South Rd towards Newmarket, when police activated their lights and sirens and signalled for the vehicle to stop, they said.

When the driver refused to stop, police initiated a pursuit.

As the cars approached Market Rd both the fleeing driver and police car crossed onto the flush median to pass a member of the public, police said.

“The police car has then been forced to take evasive action to avoid striking a raised centre island and unfortunately lost control and collided with a bus shelter and power pole.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured,” the spokesperson said.

Enquiries to locate the fleeing driver are ongoing.