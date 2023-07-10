Auckland bus drivers' strike set to continue on Tuesday morning

The bus driver strike affected up to 700 bus trips on Monday morning during peak hour commutes on routes operated by NZ Bus. (File photo)

The Auckland bus drivers’ strike is set to continue on Tuesday morning.

NZ Tramways Union presidnet Gary Froggatt said the strike during the first hour of a rostered morning shift could continue if no resolution is reached.

“If we don’t get a statement today, the strike will go on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday... for the first hours of early [morning] shift,” he said.

“The drivers have instructed us to go for the same $30 [per hour average wage] that is paid to bus drivers in other cities – Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.”

The drivers are currently paid $26.76 per hour average wage.

The other demands of bus drivers include shorter work shifts.

“We definitely want reduction in hours for longer shifts from 14 hours to 12 hours.”

First Union organiser Hayley Courtney said the strike was in no way a surprise to NZ Bus, or really a ‘last-minute’ strike at all.

“We have warned them again and again that drivers are not being listened to during bargaining and have already delayed strike action twice during the last month as negotiations continued fruitlessly.

"NZ Bus were more than aware that strike action was likely, and they did very little to prepare for it because they don’t take their drivers seriously.”

Auckland Transport urged commuters to check the AT app on whether their services would be affected.

Auckland Transport's General Manager of Public Transport Stacey van der Putten earlier said NZ Bus and union representatives agreed to enter mediation on Monday.

The strike began at 1am on Monday, and will end at 1am on July 14, effecting early morning commuter trips.