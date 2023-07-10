Man who fell from an Auckland crane was under the influence of LSD, Coroner finds

The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

A 23-year-old man who died on an Auckland construction site in 2019 was under the influence of LSD, a recently released report by the Office of the Chief Coroner has found.

According to the report, Edgar Robertson Akau’ola died when he either fell or jumped from a crane while under the influence of LSD on December 15, 2019.

Now, Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon has found that Akau’ola’s death was due to blunt force trauma, and that his death was not suicide.

On December 13, 2019, Akau’ola arrived at an address in Tāmaki Makaurau’s Karangahape Rd to spend the weekend with his friend.

The next day, Akau’ola and two friends took an LSD tab each.

Akau’ola “exhibited multiple signs of being drug affected, including screaming while walking on Karangahape Rd”, Coroner Fitzgibbon found.

The next day, on December 15, Akau’ola “appeared unsettled” when he left his friend's house, leaving his vehicle and personal items behind, the report said.

He spoke to friends at a bus stop on Karangahape Rd, and at 4.30pm was seen walking northbound down Union St in central Auckland.

He entered a building adjacent to Union St, and climbed up an unsecured staircase to the top of a crane.

Once in the Cabin of the crane, Akau’ola listened to music on the radio.

But, at about 4.45pm, two security officers on the construction site heard a “loud bang”. They found Akau’ola on a stairway near the base of the crane.

Emergency services were called, however Akau’ola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Fitzgibbon urged people intending to take LSD or any other drugs to have them checked and to ensure they follow the NZ Drug Foundation’s guidelines.

These guidelines include taking LSD tabs to drug checking clinics such as Know Your Stuff NZ before taking them.

