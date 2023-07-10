Explainer: What is this bus driver strike all about, and what are their demands?

Auckland bus drivers are on strike and will not work in early hours of the first shift on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Auckland bus drivers are on strike and will not work in early hours of the first shift on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A mediation meeting, on Monday, between two unions – NZ Tramways Union and First Union – and operator NZ Bus failed to reach any resolution.

So what are the unions asking for, and what has the operator proposed?

Demands

The unions say bus drivers are currently paid $26.76 per hour. They want this to increase to $30 per hour, to match their colleagues in other cities.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bus drivers vote to reject third pay offer from NZ Bus

* 'Gloves are off': Wellington bus drivers ready to strike as pay negotiations reach impasse

* Auckland bus driver assaulted at same spot his son's bus was hijacked



Auckland’s NZ Tramways Union Gary Froggatt said, “Our members in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin are already on $30.00 – where the cost of living is 20% less than Auckland.”

Bus drivers are demanding a minimum 8 hour shift, rather than split shifts that they say effects the health of drivers.

A bus driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said he found the split shifts very stressful.

“You will be assigned various runs throughout the day, but you are only paid for the hours you drive.

“You have to be around the depot for 13-14 hours in order to get paid for just 8 hours of driving.”

The unions have been raising concerns over bus drivers’ safety since 2010.

Froggatt said, “We have also discussed... concerns about the assaults and abuse drivers are still having to deal with and the fact that although having raised these issues as far back as 2010, solutions have still not been put in place.

What has the NZ Bus proposed?

NZ Bus said they proposed a new offer that exceeds the shared target of raising pay rates to $30.00 per hour.

NZ Bus says the proposed flat rate for drivers would start at $31.00 per hour from July 2, increasing to $33.20 per hour from March 31, 2024, and the base rate increases to $28.00 per hour with additional rates from July 2, and then $30.00 per hour from March 31, 2024.

NZ Bus CEO Calum Haslop said their offer covers a two-year agreement and gives drivers the flexibility to choose between a base rate with overtime penalty rate and allowances, or a flat rate.

“The proposed offer represents a significant pay lift of 14.2% from July last year and will see a guaranteed increase of 22.4%, from July 2022 to March 2024 which is significantly higher than inflation.”

First Union organiser Hayley Courtney called the new proposal “absolute nonsense” and said bus drivers should be paid $30 per hour now.

She said the “vast majority” of drivers were on the base rate, not flat rate and that the increase to the flat rate was a way for the company to avoid paying overtime.

Courtney also expressed concerns that the recently recruited migrant drivers would end up being paid more than local drivers.

“Drivers were extremely concerned that a new tranche of migrant drivers, aimed to fill these longstanding labour shortages, would end up being paid more [at a base rate] than local drivers who work for a combination of base and penal rates under the current agreement [of the operators].”

Two unions – NZ Tramway Union and First Union – have nearly 800 members in Auckland, representing more than 85 per cent of NZ Bus’ drivers.