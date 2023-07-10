Gang funeral affecting traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area as the procession moves through. (File photo)

Police are “monitoring” the movement of gang members as part of a funeral in Counties Manukau.

According to Inspector Rakana Cook, the “large gathering of bikes and vehicles” was affecting parts of the Southern Motorway on Monday morning.

The procession was expected to continue through to Manukau as the day goes on, Cook said.

“We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave, and will respond to any issues that may arise.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, or expect potential delays.