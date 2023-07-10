Two arrested after gang funeral procession on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area as the procession moves through. (File photo)

Two people have been arrested after a gang funeral procession through parts of Manukau on Monday morning.

Both arrests were in relation to breaching court imposed bail conditions. An imitation firearm was also seized by Police.

Many people involved in the funeral procession were “associates of the Killer Beez gang,” police said.

Although most of the funeral’s attendees have left Manukau, police will remain in the area for the afternoon and evening.

According to Inspector Rakana Cook, the “large gathering of bikes and vehicles” was affecting parts of the Southern Motorway on Monday morning.

“We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave, and will respond to any issues that may arise.

“We would like to acknowledge motorists who also reported some of the poor driving behaviour exhibited today, which will assist our investigation.”

Police are following further enquires into the driving behaviour by those involved in the procession.