Why are people threatening to boycott Spark NZ?

Spark NZ has ruffled the feathers of some customers after it co-signed a social media post from a prominent transgender activist. (File photo)

A social media interaction between Spark NZ and a prominent transgender activist has led to threats of boycotting the company.

Over the weekend, the telco’s reply to a post from trans activist Shaneel Lal on the new social media platform Threads ruffled the feathers of some of its customers.

Lal’s post read: “Dear Threaders, Can we agree that we won’t tolerate TERFs on Threads. They've made the lives of trans people living hell on almost all platforms. Let’s not allow their hatred to poison this app too. Requested with love.”

To which Spark NZ replied: “Yes PLEASE, wholeheartedly co-signed” accompanied by two emojis including the transgender flag.

TERFs was an acronym for ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’ and was used to refer to views hostile to transgender people.

Bob McCoskrie, the chief executive of traditional values advocacy group Family First NZ, posted a screenshot of the interaction on Twitter and asked Spark NZ to confirm this was the company's official stance.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Trans activist Shaneel Lal on stage at the New Zealander of the Year Awards. (File photo)

“We stand by our response to @shaneellal on Threads. We will continue to support the rights of trans and non-binary people and we’re not interested in discussing this further,” Spark NZ replied.

What followed was calls to boycott Spark NZ from people who disagreed with the company’s stance, with many suggesting those signed up to their services switch over to One NZ or 2degrees.

However, Lal addressed both One NZ and 2degrees in individual Threads posts, asking them to clarify their stance on trans rights.

In their replies, both companies affirmed their support for gender diverse communities.

“At 2degrees we’re all about fighting for fair and that includes supporting diversity in all its forms. We are proud to carry the Rainbow Tick, and we strive to make our workplaces and stores safe and inclusive no matter who you are, how you identify or who you love,” 2degrees replied to Lal.

“We don’t want them either. Not welcome here. We stand with you, @sparknz and anyone else brave enough to call them out,” One NZ said in their reply to Lal.

On Monday, Spark NZ issued a statement on its social media to “provide more clarity on where we stand”.

“At Spark we believe the internet should be an inclusive space for all people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or any other factor,” the statement read.

The telecommunications company highlighted its “history of supporting women” through gender representation, progression and reducing the gender pay gap, while also reaffirming it was a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Spark NZ admitted its initial response to Lal did not reflect the company’s values.

“We recognise there are wide ranging views on how to create safe spaces in both the online and offline world, and we will continue to live up to our own values, and our belief in diversity and inclusion, while respecting each person’s right to their own view.

“We know our original posts did not reflect this well, and that’s something we will learn from.”

In a similar incident overseas, hugely popular US beer brand Bud Light faced backlash from consumers after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The campaign against Bud Light caused a significant dip in the company’s share price and a sales slump.