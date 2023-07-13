Auckland Transport fear "confusion and chaos" next week as striking bus drivers turn off Hop machines

Auckland bus drivers are set to turn off the Hop machines to refuse passenger payments.

Auckland bus drivers are ramping up strike efforts in their bid for better pay and conditions by refusing to use HOP machines for a week from Friday, which means Auckland users will travel for free.

But Auckland Transport says the action will have a significant impact on Auckland's bus services next week.

AT Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten said HOP machines not only collect fares, it is also needed for buses to display which route they are operating on.

“And [it] is crucial for providing reliable information for our customers through the AT Mobile app, the AT website, and on electronic information signs at bus stops.”

READ MORE:

* Bus driver who was hit over 100 times by a passenger calls for more protection

* Stabbed bus driver says lack of protection, abuse is a 'ticking time bomb'

* Auckland bus driver assaulted at same spot his son's bus was hijacked



“Without basic information like bus routes being displayed on buses it will be very hard for our customers to navigate the bus network next week, including for school students travelling on both school buses and scheduled AT services.”

He said AT was strongly encouraging NZ Bus and driver unions to reach a compromise during their facilitated bargaining meeting on Thursday.

Drivers who are members of First Union and NZ Tramways would not be operating their Hop card machines between Friday [July 14] at 2am until Saturday [July 22] at 4:30am.

The four-day Auckland bus drivers’ strike affects more than 700 trips operated by NZ Bus. The strike is the result of an ongoing dispute between the bus drivers’ union and NZ Bus about pay and conditions.

The strikes that took place from Monday to Thursday peak hour commute time between 4am and 8am at 7 bus depots across Auckland will not continue.

NZ Bus operates about 35% of Auckland Transport's bus services.

NZ Bus did not provide any comment.