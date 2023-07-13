Biker dead after failing to stop for police on Auckland's North Shore

Police signalled for the motorcyclist to stop, but said "the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed". (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died after failing to stop for police on Auckland’s North Shore on Thursday morning.

According to Waitematā Superintendent Shanan Gray, the crash on the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp in Greenhithe, followed an incident where a motorbike rider failed to stop for police.

“Police had signalled for the rider to stop on State Highway 18 around 10.20am after units observed the vehicle speeding,” Gray said.

Google Maps/Supplied The crash took place on the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp in Greenhithe around 10.20am on Thursday.

“Very shortly after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

”They have since sadly died at the scene.”

Diversions will remain in place for the afternoon while the Serious Crash Unit investigates to the circumstances of the crash.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.