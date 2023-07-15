'Bloody ugly' cell tower springs up 'overnight' in Auckland's Mission Bay

An Auckland councillor has called for changes to the process for establishing new cell sites after an imposing new tower on the corner of Tāmaki Drive and Patteson Avenue seemingly sprung up overnight.

Residents of Auckland’s eastern suburbs have been left shocked by an “eyesore” of a cell tower that seemingly sprung up “overnight” in Mission Bay, and, worst of all, they have no recourse to challenge it.

“It’s bloody ugly. They couldn’t find a worse place to put it unless they put it beside the fountain. Whoever approved this needs to be fired asap,” a member of the local resident association said on social media.

Another resident called the situation a 101 course in how to ruin a seaside suburb.

“I certainly won’t be spending a lot of time sitting on the decks of those bars or restaurants given the proximity to that tower. I would prefer to keep my hair and drink my beer cold,” one said.

The stir among residents caused by the insidious cell site prompted local politicians to get involved.

Ōrākei Local Board chair Scott Milne told a reporter that locals were rightly “furious” that the tower had popped up “overnight” on Patteson Ave.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Punters enjoying a beer on a sunny day on the balcony of De Fontein are now greeted by the view of the cell tower, labelled by local residents as an “eyesore”.

"It's a tragedy that one of Auckland's most beautiful promenades has been defaced with a Sputnik tower."

Auckland councillor Desley Simpson did an investigation of her own and found that telco 2degrees appeared to be within its rights to place it there, even so prominently.

“Auckland Transport has very limited ability to influence outcomes with cell tower installations as telcos have a statutory right to do works in the road corridor,” she said in an update to Mission Bay Kohimarama Residents Association.

She said a previous tower had been on top of a building, but the owner asked for it to be moved. The new one was going to be located near the bay’s iconic clock tower, but local business objected.

The Mission Bay Business Association, run by developers Urban Partners, also managed to get its installation delayed until winter, when foot traffic was quieter.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF A lack of consultation over plans to install a cellphone tower in front of a Rolleston shopping and office complex has angered the building's owners.

Simpson said that other than the business association, it didn’t appear anyone else had been consulted, not even the council.

“I know [cell sites] are needed, but I suggest telcos try the ‘let’s try and take people with us’ approach. The people I speak to don’t think the effects are ‘less than minor’. ”

A spokesperson for 2degrees said the company understood that any “changes to the area won’t please everyone”.

“But we hope they understand that world-class connectivity also provides benefits to local businesses and residents.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A resident said that beers on the beachside wouldn’t be the same again now that the cell site had appeared.

The spokesperson confirmed the telco had had to shift its tower, formerly nestled on a building, because a local business was expecting to redevelop in coming years.

They said it had planned to put it near the clock tower, but ultimately chose the current site because it had “less visual impact” due to there already being a pole.

“It’s a very busy area with huge spikes in usage during summer months, and the correct location is vital in order to meet the demands of locals and visitors to the area.”

The Mission Bay Business Association and Urban Partners have been contacted for comment.