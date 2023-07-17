Tiny home involved in crash could have been stolen, police investigating

A truck carrying a tiny home has crashed in West Auckland, closing the road and leaving one person injured

A tiny home involved in a crash that closed down a major Auckland road could have been stolen, police say.

Part of Great North Rd in Glen Eden was blocked to citybound traffic for almost six hours after a truck towing a tiny home crashed just after 5am.

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed an investigation was under way.

“Police are looking into an allegation of burglary.”

Police closed Great North Rd between Henderson and New Lynn for several hours after the crash between the truck and another vehicle. It reopened at 11am.

Officers were diverting traffic, and a small tow truck was at the site.

By 8am, workers in high vis vests could be seen inspecting the cabin.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said the tiny home did not appear to be brand new, and that it appeared the building might have moved out of position on the trailer.

The truck and trailer were not displaying any “oversize load” signs, and the small black truck had no business livery.

By 9.20am, workers were attempting to lift the tiny home off the trailer it sat on with a crane – but the back of the house looked to be stuck to the trailer.

A local worker said the tiny home had been moved from an abandoned a few metres away from where the crash occurred.

The home had been sitting in the lot for at least a year, he said.