WW2 pilot Lew Day celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the skies

On the day you turn 100, when you’ve spent much of your life dedicated to military and civil aviation, there’s really only one thing to do.

You take to the sky.

Which is precisely what Napier man Lewis ‘Lew’ Day did on Monday, albeit coming as something of surprise to him when his family drove him to a waiting Tiger Moth at a local aerodrome.

Pilot Bill Lamb spent the next half an hour flying Lew over Hawke’s Bay in perfect flying conditions, and threw in a few barrel rolls, loops and a touch and go.

READ MORE:

* From fighter pilot to cold war warrior and farmer

* Taranaki playing host to the Great Northern Air Race

* Manawatū sporting luminaries spared the fate of many air force comrades



Back on the ground after his surprise flight, Lew was a little lost for words.

John Cowpland/Stuff Lew Day, 100, went for a flight in a tiger moth with Bill Lamb at the controls.

“Oh it was a wonderful experience, just wonderful,” he said.

It was the perfect aircraft for the occasion as it was the type of plane Lew learnt to fly after signing up for the Royal New Zealand Air Force during WWII.

John Cowpland/Stuff Lew Day, centre, went for a flight in a tiger moth with Bill Lamb at the controls. His son Tony helps him walk back from the plane.

That was in 1943, when he was 20, and preceded further training in Canada, after which he was sent to Britain and joined the RAF.

He was posted to Coastal Command in 1944, where he flew Sunderland flying boats from Scotland, the Mediterranean, Africa, Ceylon (Sri Lanka) and Burma (Myanmar).

Supplied Lew Day as a young pilot.

After the war, Day returned to New Zealand. However, in 1948 he returned to the RAF and flew Sunderlands in two conflicts; the Malayan Emergency and the Korean War, in which he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC).

He then lived in the UK and became an RAF flying instructor. He retired from the RAF and returned to New Zealand in 1961, where he became chief flying instructor at Southern Districts Aero Club, in Gore.

A few years later he became an instructor at Auckland Aero Club, then spent some 30 years flying commercially for New Zealand Forest Products.

Supplied Lew flew Sunderland flying boats like this one in WW2.

He was awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit in 1997 for services to civil aviation and flew commercially until he was 77. Since then, he has written aviation manuals and is working on his memoirs.

“Aviation has been very good to me and has been a very big part of my life. It’s taken me so many places and I’ve met so many people. I’ve been very lucky indeed,” Lew said.

He has trained hundreds, possibly several thousand pilots to fly, including his wife, Doreen, with whom he this year celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.

Supplied Lew and Doreen Day celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this year.

Peter and Doreen had three sons: Peter, who died this year, Tony, with whom they now live with in Taradale, and Brian. They have six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.