America's Cup yacht stranded in North Auckland, locals worried about environmental risks

Locals say an historic America’s Cup yacht found washed up in North Auckland is an “environmental risk waiting to happen”.

NZL20, the vessel used by Team New Zealand when they competed in the 1992 America’s Cup, was found stranded on Monday at Tindalls Bay, in the North Auckland suburb of Whangaparāoa.

The yacht sat at the Gulf Harbour Marina on Auckland’s Whangaparāoa Peninsula for more than a decade before it was put up for sale.

Local Graeme Salmon said he had seen initial photos of the yacht on a sailing forum, and raced out to check the historic artefact for himself.

“I live locally ... the area that it’s popped up in is popular for fishing ... it’s an important piece of environment,” he said.

Salmon said the yacht rested on a large rock shelf, surrounded by beautiful pohutukawa trees.

The New Zealand label on the side, although slightly faded, was still visible.

Graeme Salmon/Supplied Local Graeme Salmon said he had seen initial photos of the yacht on a sailing forum, and raced out to check the historic artefact for himself.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said now the tide is in, the boat is only accessible if one was to wade out to it, which he did.

Local man Vincent Downs-Honey said he had popped down to look at the boat when he realised it had been stranded, and saw a man on board.

Chris McKeen/Stuff With the high tide the boat is only accessible if someone were to wade out to it.

They talked and Downs-Honey carried a generator out to the yacht, and he believes the man onboard is trying to pump water out from inside it.

Salmon said the yacht posed a significant environmental risk should it not be removed before high tide on Monday evening, at 7pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff America’s Cup Yacht NZL20 has been found stranded on Tindalls Bay, Whangaparaoa.

“I don’t care about Americas Cup history. What I care about is the environment. No one wants to see carbon fibre and kevlar across the beach...it’s a big issue,” he said.

Salmon said authorities needed to remove the yacht before high tide, or the risk of pollution would increase as high tides and waves damage the vessel.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vincent Downs-Honey was just strolling by when he offered to help get the generator to the grounded yacht.

NZL20 was the yacht used by New Zealand Challenge in the 1992 America’s Cup in San Diego, in the United States.

It lost the Louis Vuitton Cup to Italy’s Il Moro di Venecia, who in turn went on to lose the 1992 America’s Cup to the United States.

Unknown NZL20 in the 1992 Louis Vuitton Cup.

A Police spokesperson said the owner had been notified, but at this stage Police ‘aren’t investigating how it got there.’

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.