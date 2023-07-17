Auckland Transports offers one month public consultation period for new public transport plan

After public transport fares returned to full price over the weekend for people aged over 24, Auckland commuters talk about what that means for them.

The public has a month to share their thoughts on Auckland Transport’s proposed Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) 2023-2031.

Until August 17, Aucklanders are invited to “have your say” on the new plan, which was shaped in-part after consultation with 2000 people and workshops with key groups, Auckland Transport’s Andrew McGill said.

McGill, who is Auckland Transport’s Head of Integrated Network Planning, said several key themes emerged, which the wider public can now comment on.

Aucklanders said they wanted driver shortage issues resolved, more frequent services, faster travel times and more affordable fares.

They also called for more accessible public transport, better communication and technology, and for public transport to feel safer.

People also asked for a low carbon public transport system, and one better at dealing with severe weather events.

The proposed plan falls far short of what the city’s own emissions reduction plan requires, Stuff reported on Monday.

The RPTP has a goal of 150 million boardings by 2031, but the council’s Transport Emission Reduction Pathway (TERP) says a target of 550 million will be needed by 2030.

The RPTP is a statutory plan required to be agreed between the council and the Government, and the latest draft iteration from 2023-31 will reignite debate on planning for changes that don’t deliver on climate action goals.

In responding to the call for a lower carbon system, Auckland Transport had three points to make:

Over 1000 buses (75% of the fleet) will have no tail pipe emissions by 2031.

Electric ferries will be in operation on several routes by 2025.

There will be electric trains to Pukekohe by 2026.

“Under this proposal, we will see circa 60% of the Auckland population living within a frequent transit network. Right now it’s circa 40%,” Auckland Transport’s executive general manager Stacey van der Putten said.

On Auckland Transport’s website, people can see what people said so far in the consultation process and what Auckand Transport had to say about it all.

They can also read the entire RPTP or the summary document, before making their submissions. It’s available in te reo Māori, and has accessible options too.

On the site there is an interactive map showing the proposed public transport network of 2031.

People making submissions will be guided through the process online, including offering choosing the topics they wish to respond to for a “personalised survey”.

In defending itself against some of the submissions so far, Auckland Transport has said it intends to have the bus driver shortage resolved by the end of 2023, and the KiwiRail upgrade project finished by early 2026, which they say will reduce disruptions.

There are also already plans to introduce more bus routes and ferries, and to have more frequent train services too, Auckland Transport said.

With the City Rail Link speeding up train journeys, “twice as many people will be within 30 minutes of central Auckland”.