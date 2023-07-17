Armed man in custody after incident in Upper Hutt

Police responded to an incident in Trentham on Monday.

A man is in custody after armed police responded to an incident in Wellington’s Upper Hutt.

Police were called to Ararino St, between Glasgow St and Ranfurly St in Trentham, around 7.40pm on Monday evening, a police spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries, and there are charges pending against the man, they said.

The man was armed, at first with a machete and then with an air rifle.

“Police were armed as a precaution,” the spokesperson said.

The road is on the outskirts of the Trentham Racecourse.