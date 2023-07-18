Stranded America's Cup yacht refloated overnight, owner says

An historic America's Cup yacht grounded on Auckland’s North Shore may be an ‘environmental risk’.

An America’s Cup yacht that was found stranded north of Auckland on Monday has been refloated, the owner has confirmed.

NZL20, the vessel used by Team New Zealand when they competed in the 1992 America’s Cup, was found stranded on Monday at Tindalls Bay, in the North Auckland suburb of Whangaparāoa.

Owner Mike Parker said the vessel was refloated by himself and a few friends.

“[The yacht] is made of carbon fibre, which is five times stronger than steel. So even when [the yacht] was sitting on the ledge...all it got was a scratch,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Keeping the America’s Cup honest

* CAB's cup runneth over in collective knowledge



Parker said the vessel was removed around 8pm on Monday night.

He added that the public need not worry about environmental concerns, because of the limited damage to the vessel.

A Stuff reporter on the scene on Monday said the boat was only accessible if one was to wade out to it, which he did.

Chris McKeen/Stuff NZL20 owner Mike Parker, right, confirmed the yacht had been refloated on Monday evening.

Local man Vincent Downs-Honey said on Monday that he had popped down to look at the stranded boat when he saw a man on board, which was Parker.

They talked and Downs-Honey carried a generator out to the yacht.

The yacht sat at the Gulf Harbour Marina on Auckland’s Whangaparāoa Peninsula for more than a decade before it was put up for sale.

NZL20 was the yacht used by New Zealand Challenge in the 1992 America’s Cup in San Diego, in the United States.

New Zealand faced Italy’s Il Moro di Venezia for the Louis Vuitton Cup in 1992 and lost. However, America successfully defended the America’s Cup against Italy that same year.