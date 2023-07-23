Survey-rigging, abusive packages, online threats: the skulduggery around a Coromandel skate park

Property owners are trying to stop a skate park in the Cory Park Domain in Tairua.

Allegations of dirty tricks, bribery and threats have dogged a proposed skate park in the Coromandel town of Tairua, a project that has pitted out-of-town bach owners against locals who just want to “shred”. TONY WALL reports.

Last Tuesday morning, some young skaters and their mums arrived at the Hamilton High Court.

They held skateboard decks saying “skating is not a crime”, “please include us” and “no discrimination”.

They’d come all the way from the Coromandel beach town of Tairua for the business of the day in Courtroom 2: Preserve Cory Park Domain Incorporated versus Thames Coromandel District Council.

In a last-ditch bid to stop a skate park from being built in the domain, the society sought a judicial review of the council’s decision in April to go ahead with it, claiming the process was flawed, unfair and based on erroneous information.

The skaters checked their boards through security and took seats in the front row of the public gallery. Behind them sat a much older demographic - property owners opposed to the skate park’s location.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times Give us a skate park: L-R, Jacqui Gage-Brown, chair of the Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust, Emily McDowell, 8, Rachel McDowell, Ezra Cameron, 11, Michele Cameron, Anika Cameron, 14, Connor McDowell, 12, at the Hamilton High Court.

After hours of legal argument that the kids found boring and hard to follow, Justice Grant Powell reserved his decision, meaning the 30-year battle for a skate park in Tairua will drag out for a little while yet.

Construction was due to begin this month.

Because of delays over many years, the cost of the project has blown out, from $450,000 to $1.1m. Locals have contributed at least $150,000.

The society, which claims to represent 42 nearby home owners, has offered the council $250,000 towards moving the facility to another location. Park supporters have dismissed that as an attempted bribe.

To the supporters, the issue is simple: a small group of property owners, many of them out-of-towners who only visit occasionally, are holding up a much-needed community facility.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times The skate park is proposed for the area to the left of the goal posts.

But opponents are worried about noise, graffiti and anti-social behaviour and say there are better locations not so close to homes.

“This is very much a case of NIMBY, not in my back yard,” says Jacqui Gage-Brown​, chair of the Tairua Sports and Recreation Trust.

“These [people] ... also have property in Auckland, Queenstown and other places too, some of them don’t even spend six nights a year in Tairua, and yet they're preventing our families from having a facility. We need things for our kids to do, we need activities. Tairua isn’t a retirement village any more.”

Sure, she says, skateboarding might have had a bad reputation “back in the day”, but now it’s an Olympic sport and there’s a “fantastic” bunch of young skaters in the town.

Claims there will be rowdy behaviour don’t wash with Gage-Brown. She points to a video circulating on social media showing people she says are associated with the Tairua Rugby and Sports Club, which is based at Cory Park, drinking and streaking across the field last Saturday night.

“The skate park won’t have lights on it, our children will not be running around naked and they definitely won’t be drinking alcohol. They won’t be creating the kind of noise that the community is having to put up with right now.”

(Derek Rope​, club captain of the rugby and sports club, which opposes the skate park on health and safety grounds and because it will annex part of the rugby field, says there’s no proof it was club members doing the streaking.)

Opponents of skating in Cory Park are reluctant to comment. Waikato regional councillor Warren Maher​, who lives in Tairua, makes a beeline for the High Court exit when approached by Stuff, saying only that he thinks the location is “flawed”.

Hamilton couple Fiona and Maurice Woods are more forthcoming. They object to being painted as NIMBYs.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times Fiona and Maurice Woods are worried about noise from the skate park.

They’ve had a place in Tairua, overlooking Cory Park but well back from the site of the proposed skate facility, for over 30 years.

“We’re not rich,” says Fiona. “It’s the noise – it’s a beautiful place and we don’t want these yahoos coming.”

She claims that in other towns with skate parks, “some of the young kids are actually going into the malls now and ripping things off”.

She shakes her head at the cost of the facility.

“Businesses are collapsing in Tairua because the roads in and out are disgusting – why build a skate park ... when they could fix the roads?”

Maurice says the nearby Pepe Reserve, considered by the council but rejected as a venue, is where the skate park should go.

“This skate park they’re putting in has no toilet facilities, it’s totally inadequate.”

Maurice says the issue has divided the town to the point “it’s savagery over there now. They’re actually boycotting some of the shops, like the lady next door to us has a shop, [skatepark supporters] said, ‘you’re against the skate park, we’re not coming there any more’.”

Both sides accuse each other of dirty tactics.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times Tairua skater kids are having to use private facilities such as this half-pipe, and crave a public skate park.

Stuff revealed in June how an Auckland rugby club encouraged members to stack a community survey with opposition to the park to help out a benefactor with a holiday home in Tairua who opposes the facility.

“There are potentially some additional sponsorship dollars in it for the club,” said an email to all members.

Meanwhile, opponents claim they’ve been subjected to threats.

In a Facebook post, 56-year-old skater Tony “Radar” Rea called out Pat Galloway, one of the drivers of the Preserve Cory Park group who owns millions of dollars of waterfront property across the road.

Galloway “doesn’t realise what a complete nightmare I can be”, Rea wrote..

“That was just me venting,” says Rea, puffing after a couple of circuits of his backyard pool, which he’s converted into a skateboard bowl for anyone who wants to “shred”.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times Tony Rea wrote a Facebook post that some considered threatening. He says he wrote it out of frustration.

Rea says the post wasn’t meant as a threat; he was just frustrated that the skate park was being held up and a mate involved in its construction had lost money.

Galloway did not respond to requests for comment.

Rea, who used to own a skateboard shop in Whangamatā, says he’s helped about 20 parks get built around the country while three advocacy groups he’s been involved with in Tairua have failed to get one done.

“I’ve watched two generations of kids grow up here without a skate park, while every other town around here has got facilities.

“I just find it absolute madness. I just want to see it built.”

Auckland-based electrical company owner Jim Jackson, who owns a property near Cory Park, says he led the award-winning waterfront reclamation project at Onehunga in Auckland, and sees the potential for something similar in Tairua for a skate park – just not at Cory Park Domain.

Jackson says the Pepe Reserve, with its stunning harbour back-drop, is the perfect location, but claims “hidden agendas” are stopping that.

(Pepe Reserve was considered by the council, but it does not have iwi support, is wrongly zoned and is vulnerable to coastal flooding.)

Jackson says he’s been the recipient of threats, including a package in the mail containing a novelty sock with a picture of a cactus and the embroidered words ‘you’re a prick’.

Strangely, the package was sent in the name of a local reverend. But the reverend is also opposed to the location of the skate park, and revealed to the Stuff that they too had received a pair of identical socks.

Asking that their name not be published, the reverend said: “It was quite startling really, to get something like that.”

Amateur hand-writing analysis had been carried out to try and identify the culprit, the reverend says.

“I’m not against skate parks altogether, but I do think there are better places that they could be doing it.”

But not everyone who lives near Cory Park is opposed.

Christel Yardley/Sunday Star Times Skateboards were turned into placards by skaters who attended the High Court at Hamilton.

Stu Fanshawe, whose family recently moved into a property immediately opposite the site, says “we’re all for it, we think it’s going to be a great thing”.

Fanshawe says his parents used to own the property and were opposed to the park, but he thinks older people don’t really understand.

The positives of the facility will far outweigh the negatives, he says.

“I think people are just scared, they don’t really know just how good it’s going to be.”