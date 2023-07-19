Volcano expert questioned in Whakaari White Island trial

14:05, Jul 19 2023
1 NEWS
Australian tourist Annie Lu said the information provided by tourist operators was no more than that of Hobbiton.
A trial following the December 19, 2019 tragedy on Whakaari White Island continues in Auckland.
Supplied
A trial following the December 19, 2019 tragedy on Whakaari White Island continues in Auckland.