Person dies after being hit by truck on Auckland motorway, lanes reopened

By 7am, traffic was building up around Manurewa after a truck ran into a pedestrian in the early hours of Wednesday.

A person has died after being hit by a truck on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The pedestrian was struck at about 3.30am on Wednesday, police said, just south of the Alfriston Rd overbridge in Manurewa.

Southbound lanes were closed while a scene examination was carried out by the serious crash unit and commercial vehicle safety team, police said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

SH1was closed between Hill Rd and Takanini going southbound due to a serious crash, Waka Kotahi said. The section of motorway was opened again at about 7.30am.

Traffic was having to detour onto Hill Rd, before getting back on the motorway at the Takanini on-ramp.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays after multiple crashes on the network are having a knock-on effect, despite lanes being reopened.

Over on SH20, another crash involving two cars was blocking three lanes heading south, but traffic was flowing again shortly after 7.30am.

The crash happened near Mahunga Drive at about 6.40am, according to police.

“While no serious injuries are currently being reported, the crash is causing delays for the morning commute.”

That crash involved at least two vehicles they said.

Traffic cameras showed an ambulance at the scene of the crash.