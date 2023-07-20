Brothers watched on helplessly as moped rider hit unlit truck he couldn't see

If a truck parked in Gisborne had a rear light as required, Russell Grant may have lived. (File photo)

Two brothers looked on helplessly as a man suffered fatal wounds after driving his moped into the back of an unlit large truck that was ‘taking up most of the road’ late at night in Gisborne.

Russell Grant, 34, a father of one, was riding his 50cc moped home after finishing his 12-hour shift at Cedenco Foods about 10.15pm on March 27, 2021, when the accident occurred.

In a finding released today coroner Ian Telford noted that the Isuzu truck and trailer had been left parked on Anzac Street with its lights off at around 10pm. The truck’s driver, Fred Matete, had parked the truck to visit his children during a break.

A witness who drove down the street shortly after the truck was parked told police, “We all commented about the large vehicle being parked there that is hard to see... there was no reflectors or lights showing on it, and it was very dirty. Nothing reflected towards me from my headlights, not even the number plate.”

As Grant began his ride home, driving east along the Street, Hikurangi Moana and his brother were driving in the opposite direction.

The brothers saw the truck parked on the street and noted it was “taking up most of the road”.

Moana moved his car to the left of the lane to give Grant more room to drive his moped around the truck.

But as Moana passed Grant on his moped he noticed he was making no attempt to go around the parked truck and rode directly into the rear of the trailer unit.

Moana and his brother pulled Grant from underneath the trailer unit and gave him first aid. An ambulance was called and Grant was taken to Gisborne Hospital in a critical condition. He died a short time later.

A post-mortem found that the primary cause of Grant’s death was the severe traumatic chest injury suffered in the accident.

A driver is legally required to display a rearward-facing lamp on any truck fitted with a flat deck or tray for the carriage of goods when it is parked on a roadway during the hours of darkness.

A police investigation found that the left-rear corner of the Isuzu’s trailer was about 600mm from the kerb. The truck was fitted with a rear-facing lamp but did not have a bulb so didn’t work.

Evidence from the scene indicated that Grant had not seen the truck as he had not applied his brakes.

“The streetlight located in front of the truck caused the rear of the trailer to be darker than expected. The vehicle travelling in the opposite direction likely also had an effect on Mr Grant by causing the trailer to become less identifiable as his eyes adjusted to the other vehicle’s headlights,” the investigation found.

Matete was charged with careless or inconsiderate driving causing death. He pleaded guilty and in January 2022 he was sentenced to four months community detention and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He appealed this decision and sought a discharge without conviction. His conviction was upheld, but disqualification period was reduced to six months.