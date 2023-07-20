Large intensive Kāinga Ora housing proposal for Ohakune

A proposal by Kāinga Ora and the Ruapehu District Council to create a large intensive housing subdivision in Ohakune has some locals raising questions about “urban sprawl” and asking why existing available housing isn’t being used instead.

Kāinga Ora and the Ruapehu District Council have jointly applied to build a large housing development near the town’s ‘Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park’ to provide social, and affordable housing.

The application covers Stage 1, or 46 residential lots, of what will be a three-stage development comprising up to 130 residential lots.

It was lodged with Ruapehu District Council this month “to help meet the urgent need for more homes for families in Ohakune”, and involves council-owned vacant land on Teitei Drive.

The application, which would be assessed by a third party outside the council, said the development would be completed in consultation with local iwi Ngāti Rangi and would “build on and contribute to the vibrant diverse community within Ohakune while maintaining a sense of place and to set new benchmarks for quality, density and diverse urban development with a focus on innovation, affordability and a low climate impact and resilience”.

Supplied The proposal, including the area that is subject to the Stage 1 application.

Stages 2 and 3 were yet to be planned and would see the total development cover some 9.4hectares.

Twenty-six of the Stage 1 lots have a net site area of the minimum density requirement of 450m2, with six of the sites being just 300m2, but the application states “it is anticipated that the scale, bulk, and intensity of the proposed residential buildings on these lots will be appropriate as they will be able to comply with the bulk and location standards of the Residential Zone under the Ruapehu District Plan”.

The proposal includes upgrading and creating improved water services, transport connections around and within the site, and shared green spaces.

Supplied The proposed development is a short walk from the Ohakune town centre.

The application said public notification was not necessary as the proposal’s effects were less than minor and no-one would be adversely affected. But it did note that the council and Kāinga Ora had commenced active engagement with the local community” and this would continue for the duration of the project.

Local resident Barry Murphy, who owns properties that adjoin the proposed development said there were over 60 properties available for sale in the area, starting at $245,000 for a 2-bedroom place, all priced under $500,000 and it “makes absolutely no sense at all to neighbour the Carrot Park, known for its natural beauty and a safe place for kids and families, to be creating an urban sprawl”.

“Kāinga Ora has stated there are 72 families or individuals waiting for housing in the region; so if we look at the properties available in the region for under $500,000, that number goes up to over 140,” Murphy said.

“I represent a number of local property owners, and we all acknowledge the need for social housing, but fail to see the logic in lumping it all together in the way proposed here, rather than using existing stock, for an immediate solution and scattering the load around,” he said.

“We’d also question how the development can go ahead without any covenants on what can be built when others who live right next door were encumbered with numerous covenants aimed at keeping our town attractive and valuable.” he said.

They also questioned how so much housing was needed when most work in the area was seasonal and queried how social needs would be met when the town didn’t have a GP, let alone a hospital.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the proposal provided an opportunity to tackle the district’s housing challenges. (File photo)

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the project provided an opportunity for the council to use its land holdings to tackle the housing challenges faced by Ohakune and partner with Government and Ngāti Rangi to provide “a great example of how we can all work together to help resolve the housing crisis, and build a more prosperous and resilient district.”

He said the proposal was made possible through the successful application by the council for Infrastructure Reference Group Funding from the Government, which enabled the planning and development of key infrastructure to provide capacity for new homes and amenities.

Helen Leahy, Pou Ārahi (chief executive) for Nga Waihua o Paerangi, said increasing unaffordability for Ruapehu residents relative to local incomes was a major concern for Ngāti Rangi.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kāinga Ora regional director – Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatū Kāinga Ora Homes and Coomunities Graeme Broderick. (File photo)

“Our priority has been to do all that we can to support our whānau to access safe, dry and affordable housing as a basic human right. Our commitment to Teitei Drive is in line with our wider strategy, He Pā Tū, He Pā Ora, whānau thriving in communities of wellbeing,” she said.

Kāinga Ora regional director – Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatū Kāinga Ora Homes and Coomunities Graeme Broderick said work on the site to make the land build-ready will likely begin late 2023 and resource consent for homes for the lots will be lodged early 2024.

He said most existing homes for sale in the area were older homes that did not meet modern standards.

“Our aim is to not only provide warm, dry homes but also to support communities and build neighbourhoods. We want to work alongside communities to help build thriving, sustainable and inclusive communities,” Broderick said.

He said the community would be kept updated on plans and there were a number of drop-in sessions planned.