Heavy downpours forecast for FIFA's opening match in Auckland

The MetService National forecast for Wednesday through to the end of the week.

Aucklanders can expect rain on Thursday that will get heavy from 9pm, MetService has said.

On the first day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, hosted at Eden Park, a heavy rain watch is in place from 9pm July 20 until at least 6am on Friday.

It will come after a day of showers starting about 10am and barely letting up, save several hours in the evening – just as ticket holders will might be walking to the stadium between 4pm and 7pm.

Luckily the heaviest rain isn’t forecast to land until 3am on Friday, with MetService saying 9.9mm per hour of rain is expected.

There is also a strong wind warning around the coast, at the Hauraki Gulf and Waitematā Harbour.

“The driest part of the day is first thing, till finer skies turn cloudier as another area of wet weather moves back towards us as we head through the daytime,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Northland will be under heavy rain watch and strong wind watch from 2pm until 11pm, and can expect “pretty intense bursts” of rain as well as some thunder and strong northeasterly winds possibly reaching gale force.

That’s all before the weather system reaches Auckland towards the end of the day.

Stuff Rain is due as the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Auckland on Thursday night.

“If you’re heading towards the opening ceremony we are going to find some wetter weather especially for that journey home, and some stronger winds as well.

“It’s a case of watching the day go downhill,” Law said.

Auckland’s Gulf Harbour ferries have been replaced by buses or taxis due to the adverse weather conditions, Auckland Transport advised.

The Coromandel has a heavy rain watch in place for 11pm on Thursday, until at least 5pm on Friday.

The eastern side of the peninsula will bear the brunt of the rainfall.

People should watch for changes in the severe weather warnings, Law said.