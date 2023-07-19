Frankton cordon removed, no risk to public, police say

A tramper lost in the Tasman District was found on Monday night.

Police have removed a cordon after responding to an incident in Frankton, Hamilton.

At 6.51pm a police spokesperson said the cordon, which went up about 5.30pm, had come down, and that “there is no risk to the public.”

“Police were called about an item of concern on the footpath on Bandon Street,” a spokesperson said.

“After attending, police determined the item contained nothing suspicious, or of risk.”

The area included Bandon St west of Greenwood St, including Smith St and Allen St.

Supplied/Supplied Greenwood Rd, Bandon St, Smith St and Allen St are all included in the cordon.

The shift manager at Carls Jr Frankton said a staff member had seen an item outside the Masjid Al Madeena Hamilton West, and told their Health and Safety manager about it.

They decided to call police, who arrived on the scene and organised everyone to be evacuated. They waited in their car park until police asked them to get further away, so they went as far as the nearby KFC, she said.

Police updated them as they waited, she said.

“People are asked to avoid this area and obey any instruction from emergency services,” a police spokesperson said.

In a follow-up statement, a spokesperson said “we’re hopeful the matter will be resolved shortly” but could not confirm what exactly is happening.

A staff member at the BurgerFuel on Greenwood St said a suitcase had been left right outside the mosque.

Police evacuated the area – including the nearby takeaway outlets Carls Jr and Subway – and a large crowd of people were outside as police managed the situation, she said.