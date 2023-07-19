Two Lotto winners score $500,000 each

Powerball will be a $15 million jackpot on Saturday.

Two Lotto tickets, each worth $500,000, have been won in Auckland and Rotorua on Wednesday night.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

But Powerball was not struck and will be drawn again on Saturday, when the jackpot will be $15 million.

Srike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Earlier this month, a single ticket won $33m. The ticket-holders didn’t realise they had won for several days.

CHRIS SKELTON Craig Grant, the owner of Fresh Choice in Merivale, Christchurch, is over the moon that a Lotto ticket worth $33.5 million was sold at his store.

Fourteen tickets also won $18,826 each in the Lotto Second Division.

One ticket won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $35,996.