Friend 'terrified' for missing real estate agent's safety

A friend of a Christchurch real estate agent missing for more than 24 hours says she’s terrified for her friend’s safety.

Yanfei Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Her family raised concerns about her whereabouts in the afternoon and police say they have concerns for her welfare. Stuff understands a senior detective is leading the investigation.

Police released two images of Bao taken on Wednesday. One shows her walking away from a camera. She is wearing black stockings and shoes. However, in the other image she is walking towards the camera and does not appear to be wearing the stockings or the shoes.

Bao’s partner, Paul Gooch, said he did not want to comment at this time. Visibly distressed at his Avonhead home, Gooch asked for people to stop contacting his phone because cyber police were trying to access the line.

There were no visible police present outside Bao’s home.

A friend at the family home, who did not want to be named, said she got the news on Thursday morning and was terrified for Bao’s safety.

The friend said she felt sad for Bao’s daughter, who is primary school age, and said she had known her for two years.

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod said more than 40 real estate agents across Christchurch had stopped to work to join the search for Bao.

She was a new member of the team but had lived in Christchurch.

He was not sure where she was last seen, but confirmed she was working.

“The nature of real estate is that agents are not necessarily fixed on office time,” he said.

Her Harcourts profile describes here as a highly skilled professional, and previously a top-selling salesperson at a major electronics brand.

She reached the status of Apple Master, studied at the University of Canterbury, and has a master’s degree in English linguistics and a post-graduate diploma in business management.

“Family is her priority, and she loves nothing more than spending time with her partner and young daughter,” the profile says.

“In her spare time she loves to read and other interest include travel and learning something new every day.”

She proudly shared a recent sale she made in Strowan for $1.7 million on her Instagram page in June.

Police said the last time Bao was seen she was wearing reading glasses.

They have asked that anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.