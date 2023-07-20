Husband of missing real estate agent 'incredibly worried', reaches out for help

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao, 44, disappeared while working in Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday. Police are concerned for her whereabouts.

The husband of missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao has made an appeal on social media for any help to find her.

The appeal comes as a large team of more than 20 detectives try to piece together her last known movements following the mysterious disappearance in Christchurch more than 24 hours ago.

Bao, 44, was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Posting on Facebook, husband Paul Gooch said he was “deeply concerned for the safety and well-being” of Bao.

“Our nine-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts,” Gooch posted.

“As a dedicated real estate consultant, she had planned to engage with the local community through door-to-door outreach to promote her services.

“We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time.”

Bao was due to pick her daughter up from school when it finished on Wednesday. When she didn’t show up, staff from the after school care programme had to drop the girl home.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves earlier had confirmed Bao disappeared while out cold calling as part of her job.

She was last seen by a person she spoke with after knocking on the door of their property on Vickerys Rd, near the intersection of Hayton Rd.

The alarm was raised when she failed to return home after work, Reeves said.

“[Bao’s disappearance] is unusual and at the moment the fact she’s missing is completely unexplained. We're concerned because people rarely up and vanish.”

Supplied Real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been reported missing in Christchurch.

More than 40 real estate agents across the city stopped work to search for her on Thursday.

Bao’s partner, Paul Gooch, said he did not want to comment when approached by Stuff.

Visibly distressed at his Avonhead home, Gooch asked for people to stop contacting his phone because cyber police were trying to access the line.

Reeves said a large team of detectives was working to try and piece together Bao's movements before she vanished, an effort named Operation Helo.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police search Wigram village green in relation to the disappearance of real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Appealing for the public’s help to find her, Reeves said Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis car, registration PKT 556, was found in Iroquois Pl, about 1km from where she was last seen.

Police had secured the car and it was being forensically examined, she said.

There was nothing, at present, to suggest foul play.

“She appears to have been in good mental and physical health. Her colleagues say she's a diligent, hard-working woman, and this is really out of character. We’re keeping a very open mind as to what’s happened to her,” Reeves said.

She appealed for anyone with CCTV footage in the area that might have captured Bao or the movements of her car on Wednesday to contact police.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Officers scoured grassy tussocks at the edge of the village green in the hunt for clues to Bao’s disappearance.

While there was a property nearby that had historically been the Head Hunters headquarters, there was nothing to suggest it was linked to her disappearance.

A large team of police were searching Harvard Park, not far from Iroquois Pl, late on Thursday afternoon.

A resident at the corner of Hayton Rd and Vickerys Rd said police had been around twice on Thursday to ask questions.

One police officer asked if he had heard a bang bang noise. He said he was at home on Wednesday and didn’t see or hear anything.

Supplied Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. This photo was taken earlier the same day.

A friend at the family home, who did not want to be named, said she got the news on Thursday morning and was terrified for Bao’s safety.

The friend said she felt sad for Bao’s daughter, who is primary school age, and said she had known her for two years.

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod said more than 40 real estate agents across Christchurch had stopped to work to join the search for Bao.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves says police are concerned because “people rarely up and vanish”.

She was a new member of the team but had lived in Christchurch.

He was not sure where she was last seen, but confirmed she was working.

“The nature of real estate is that agents are not necessarily fixed on office time,” he said.

Her Harcourts profile describes her as a highly skilled professional, and previously a top-selling salesperson at a major electronics brand.

Supplied More than 40 real estate agents from across the city are searching for Bao.

She reached the status of Apple Master, studied at the University of Canterbury, and has a master’s degree in English linguistics and a postgraduate diploma in business management.

“Family is her priority, and she loves nothing more than spending time with her partner and young daughter,” the profile says.

“In her spare time she loves to read and other interest include travel and learning something new every day.”

She proudly shared a recent sale she made in Strowan for $1.7 million on her Instagram page in June.

Police said the last time Bao was seen she was wearing reading glasses.

They have asked that anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said Yanfei Bao was last seen at 12pm on Wednesday. She was last seen at 10.30am. (Amended at 9.47pm on July 20, 2023)