Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site

A gunman armed with a pump-action shotgun laid siege to Number One Queen St on Thursday morning.

New Zealand’s largest city was brought to a standstill on Thursday as a lone gunman opened fire at One Queen Street – a major commercial precinct under construction in the heart of the CBD. With the eyes of the world on Auckland as it prepared to host the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, three people, including the shooter, were announced dead and six more injured, including a police officer. Troels Sommerville reports on 40 minutes of hell.

At about 7.20am, the first gunshot rang out at One Queen Street.

Armed with a pump-action shotgun, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid was making his way through the multi-million dollar construction site on Auckland’s waterfront, shooting at those inside.

The first of many calls to police began at 7.22am, two-minutes after the first shots were fired, with panicked callers telling them a gunman, possibly two, had opened fire on level 3 of the building.

Hundreds of construction workers were inside, while hundreds of commuters were in the street outside, making their way to work.

By 7.30am a police helicopter was circling and armed police had begun the hunt for the gunman inside the building.

More than 40 police cars surrounded the immediate area with officers getting construction workers and nearby commuters to take cover.

Reid, meanwhile, was making his way up through the levels, leaving two people dead in his wake.

Those trapped inside hid wherever they could.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Armed police patrolled the streets of Auckland’s CBD during the early morning rush.

One construction worker who’d been inside the building at the time, said his team had been coming down, trying to get out, but was stopped at level 15 and told to hide as Reid was on his way up.

The worker didn’t see the shooter, but could hear screaming. Others told of gunshots echoing through the building.

While this unfolded, workers were also trapped on the roof in the chilly morning air, waiting for news from below.

A worker in an adjacent building captures the sound of gunfire in Auckland CBD.

Beneath them, the Armed Offenders Squad and Special Tactics Group had swarmed the building, tracking Reid up through the floors.

Outside, those injured were being wheeled out on stretchers and awaiting ambulances.

By 8am, 40 minutes after Reid first pulled the trigger, police had cornered him to the upper levels of the building, where he’d barricaded himself in a lift shaft.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but there would be no surrender. He fired at police, hitting and injuring an officer.

Police fired back, and Reid was later found dead.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Two people were killed and another six were injured in the shooting.

As police swept the scene they found two civilians dead on the lower levels of the building. Six others were injured.

Outside, various contractors who had been on the site were taking head counts of workers as they tried to establish what had taken place.

Police have since confirmed Reid had worked on the building site and believe his rampage was connected to that work.

Reid was also on home detention after being sentenced in March on charges of injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, male assaults female and impeding breathing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There was a heavy police presence in Auckland CBD following the shooting

Precinct Properties, which owns the building, issued a short statement from chief executive Scott Pritchard, who offered condolences to those affected.

Other companies whose employees were working inside would not comment to media.

At 10.15am, nearly three hours after the horror began, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lauded the bravery of the officers who had risked their lives to save others.

“Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm’s way in order to save the lives of other,” he said.

”These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic.”

Hipkins said there was no national security threat. But many questions remain, including how a man with no gun licence managed to obtain a pump-action shotgun.