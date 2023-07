An LPG tanker has rolled on its side in Central Hawke’s Bay, although the gas tank itself is undamaged.

Emergency services are on the scene after a gas tanker crashed in rural Hawke’s Bay.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Jan Wills said no-one was injured when the tanker rolled on its side while driving through Ongaonga, near Waipukurau.

The truck is believed to be carrying about 6000 litres of LPG.

Despite the collision, the gas tank itself was secure, although a valve had been damaged.