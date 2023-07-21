Watch: Worker next to Auckland CBD shooting describes gunshots on 'scary' morning

An Auckland cafe worker has described feeling “scared” when a lone gunman opened fire at a building, opposite her cafe, which left three dead, including the gunman, and 10 injured.

The horror began at about 7.20am on Thursday, when the first gunshot rang out at One Queen Street.

Armed with a pump-action shotgun, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid was making his way through the multi-million dollar construction site on Auckland’s waterfront, shooting at those inside.

Before his death, Reid had killed two people, and injured at least 10 more – two being police officers.

Cafe worker Carmen Au was on shift at Hollywood Metro, opposite the crime scene.

“Yeah, I heard several gunshot[s], but that time we didn’t know what happened,” she said.

David White/Stuff Friday commuters file past the site of Thursday’s shooting in downtown Auckland.

Au explained that the building – a construction site – had loud noises come from it daily, so they were confused as to what the loud bangs were.

Au said they understood what the situation was once police swarmed the area.

“After that, we knew that [noise] were gunshots. More police stopped...and pointed the gun toward [the] construction site,” she said.

“Somebody looked like they were hurt, another looked like they couldn’t walk and needed people to help, then he just sat down on the floor.”

Au said she was “really scared”.

“Police told us to stay inside and not go out. We couldn’t even close our door because it was too dangerous,” she said.

”At that time we saw the workers come down.”

David White/Stuff Cafe worker Carmen Au, at Hollywood Metro in downtown, was on shift opposite what would be the crime scene.

Au said although Thursday was “scary”, she felt safe coming in to work today.

It’s understood the gunman’s motive related to his employment at the site.

The two victims who died in the Auckland CBD shooting on Thursday morning were workers in their 40s, police confirmed on Friday.

Police also confirmed that the two victims worked alongside the gunman, who also died during the incident, Relieving Auckland District Commander Sunny Patel said.

One police officer is still in hospital, but in a stable condition, while another is recovering at home from their injuries, he said.

One construction worker who’d been inside the building at the time said his team had been coming down, trying to get out, but was stopped at level 15 and told to hide as Reid was on his way up.

The worker didn’t see the shooter, but could hear screaming. Others told of gunshots echoing through the building.