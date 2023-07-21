Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after car and train collide

Emergency services attended a serious crash on Norfolk Rd, Carterton, between a vehicle and a train.

A woman has been seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a train on Friday morning in Wairarapa.

The Carterton woman is a patient at Wellington Hospital after her vehicle was hit by a Metlink train travelling from Masterton to Wellington at about 10am.

Stuff understands the train was travelling at a slow speed when it collided with her vehicle, pushing it a short distance along the tracks.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain said there were eight passengers and five staff onboard the Wairarapa Line train time of the collision.

None of the people onboard had reported any injuries, and disembarked the train safely to catch a bus replacement from Masterton.

The accident caused damage to the crossing’s equipment. There would be a temporary 10kph speed restriction through the crossings at Norfolk Rd and Norman Ave until the equipment was repaired, Gain said.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Gain said the accident has resulted in several Wairarapa Line services being replaced by buses, with further disruption possible.Train services would resume when it was safe to do so.

She encouraged Wairarapa rail passengers, including travelling FIFA Women’s World Cup fans, to plan ahead and check the Metlink website and app for updates.

Metlink said they would be providing free transport for FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket holders on game days, with Wellington’s inaugural match of the season, Spain vs Costa Rica, taking place Friday evening.