Woman seriously injured after vehicle and Metlink train collide

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Norfolk Rd, Carterton.

A woman has been seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a train on Friday morning in Wairarapa.

The woman is being flown to Wellington Hospital by Westpac Helicopter after her vehicle was hit by a Metlink train believed to be travelling from Masterton to Wellington.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene of the serious crash on Norfolk Rd, Carterton, believed to have happened about 10am.

Stuff understands the victim is a woman, and it is believed the train was travelling at a slow speed when it collided with her vehicle, pushing it a short distance along the tracks.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Metlink has issued an alert saying the 10.30am Wairarapa line service from Masterton to Wellington has been replaced by bus.

The stops affected by this are: Carterton, Featherston, Masterton, Matarawa, Woodside, Maymorn, Upper Hutt, Waterloo, Petone, and Wellington.

More to come.