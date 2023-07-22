'Noticeable increase' in gang and drug related gunshot wounds, ED doctor says

Police were on the scene within minutes after reports of a gun being fired in downtown Auckland.

There has been a “noticeable increase” in people with gunshot wounds turning up at emergency departments from drug and gang related activity, a doctor says.

John Bonning has worked in emergency departments across New Zealand and Australia over the past 30 years and said accidental gunshot injuries used to be the most common.

But the Waikato-based doctor said in the past 10 years or so, inflicted or assault gunshot wounds had overtaken them, with “a noticeable increase in gang and drug related interpersonal violence”.

Te Whatu Ora data showed 2021 – in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – as the busiest period in the past five years for doctors dealing with gunshot wounds.

As well as accidental and inflicted gun injuries, there were also those self-inflicted.

It said there were 240 people who received treatment for a firearms related injury in the 2021/2022 financial year.

This was an increase on the 208 seen the year prior, which was another increase on the 192 people with gunshot wounds in 2019/2020.

Auckland, Middlemore and Waikato hospitals saw the most gunshot injuries in the country.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Emergency department doctor John Bonning has noticed an increase in gunshot injuries.

The exact number at each hospital, if under five, was withheld “to protect the privacy of natural persons, including deceased natural persons” the OIA response said.

There were 30 male patients and 11 females with gunshot wounds in Auckland Hospital last year, and fewer than five males in Starship Hospital.

Comparatively, in 2021, there were 34 male patients and fewer than five females with gunshot wounds in Auckland Hospital.

The numbers decreased for every year prior, with 11 male patients and fewer than five females with gunshot wounds in Auckland Hospital and fewer than five males at Starship Hospital in 2018.

Middlemore Hospital last year saw 30 males and fewer than five females with gunshot wounds.

In 2021, that jumped to 37 male patients and fewer than five women.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff There were 30 male patients and 11 females with gunshot wounds in Auckland Hospital last year.

It decreased to 29 males and fewer than five females in 2020, before jumping up again to 37 males and fewer than five females in 2019 and back down to 27 male patients in 2018.

Last year in Hamilton’s Waikato Hospital there were 21 male patients and fewer than five female with gunshot wounds.

That jumped to 30 males and fewer than five females in 2021.

There were 21 male patients and fewer than five women with gunshot wounds in 2020, with 26 men and fewer than five women presenting in 2019.

In 2018, there were 22 male patients and fewer than five females with gunshot wounds in Waikato Hospital.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr John Bonning estimated treating about 20 people with gunshot wounds in his career.

Bonning said doctors often didn’t know all the circumstances of what had happened, but could usually tell if it was gang related.

The combination of a story that didn’t quite add up with the obviously not self-inflicted injury, as well as tattoos and gang insignia usually gave it away.

He said when the injury was inflicted, he would think about the likelihood of someone coming into the hospital with a weapon.

“It does cross your mind briefly, that someone might come in and finish them off.”

He said stabbings were a lot more common, and simpler – with surgeons often needed to deal with gunshot wounds.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Last year in Hamilton’s Waikato Hospital there were 21 male patients and fewer than five female with gunshot wounds.

You sometimes couldn’t remove all the pellets, especially in cases with a shotgun, and doctors just had to clean up the damage.

“Sometimes removing them causes more harm... You are mostly going in to repair the damage rather than get the bullet out.

“The ones that cause real damage are usually fatal at the scene.”

He said the shooting on Thursday in Auckland was “terrible” but was “fortunately still rare” in New Zealand.

It was “not like the US where there is a mass shooting of three or four people daily”.

Bonning said he’d see 10 people with chest pain, and another 10 with abdominal pain in a single day in the emergency department, but only one gunshot wound every six months.

He estimated treating about 20 people with gunshot wounds in his career.