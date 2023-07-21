Two men who climbed to top of Auckland ferry building in police custody

One of the two could be seen on top of the ferry building.

Two men who climbed to the top of the ferry building in downtown Auckland on Friday afternoon have been removed from the building.

Two men were seen at the top of the building, by the flag pole and weather vane, looking down onto the street.

A reporter at the scene confirmed the two men were no longer in the building at 4.20pm and two people could be seen in the back of a police car.

A police spokesperson confirmed there were two people in the ferry building – one on top and the other inside the clock tower.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Worker next to Auckland CBD shooting describes gunshots on 'scary' morning

* More details released on Auckland CBD shooting victims

* Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site



The area had been cordoned off by police who negotiated with the pair.

Police confirmed the incident had been resolved without incident and two people were in police custody.

“Police spent several hours negotiating with the two people, who have been bought down from the top of the building safely,” a police spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The two men who were on top of the ferry building have been taken away in a police car.

“Police would like to reiterate there was no risk to the public throughout this incident. Charges are being considered”.

A reporter at the scene said members of the public were shouting at the men telling them to “come down”.

An employee at the ferry building said the pair broke into the building yesterday during the shooting and stayed there overnight.

The employee also said they were evacuated this morning and police were called, after they refused to leave the building.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Pedestrians took photos of the pair who climbed to the top of the building.

A Fullers spokesperson confirmed the pair broke into the building on Thursday.

They barricaded themselves on top of the building, they said.

Paulette Crowley, who is on a Fullers360 ferry from downtown, said she saw a man at the top of the ferry building.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Police tape outside the ferry building on Friday afternoon.

Crowley said she arrived in the city on the 1pm ferry from Waiheke and was heading to work.

As she walked away from the terminal towards Quay St, a police officer stopped her and said “turn around and go back home” and she caught the 2pm ferry back to Waiheke.

A Fullers spokesperson said passengers could still board ferries, but need to detour slightly from the usual route.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Firefighters and police officers could be seen near the ferry building.

Auckland Transport’s executive general manager of public transport services Stacey van der Putten confirmed ferries were still operating with access to pier 1 fine, and access to pier 2 possible through Lower Albert St.

“A number of bus services operating in the area are also affected, including the 195, 18, 209, 105, 106, 110, and 129,” she said.

“We are working to keep our customers updated as this situation unfolds. For the latest information we’re asking passengers to check the AT Mobile App.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Pedestrians watch as a man peers out from the top of the ferry terminal.

Bad weather conditions in Auckland have already cancelled some ferry services between downtown Auckland and Gulf Harbour.

This is the second incident in downtown Auckland in two days, after the area was in lockdown for most of Thursday due to a fatal shooting.