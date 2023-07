Police were called to the crash on SH26 before midnight on Friday.

A person is dead and another is seriously hurt after two vehicles collided on a Waikato highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH26 at Newstead – east of Hamilton – about 11.20pm on Friday.

A person in one vehicle died at the scene while another was taken to hospital with what police say were moderate to serious injuries.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning.