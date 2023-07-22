Armed police pursue pig seen hoofing it down Auckland motorway

The black floppy-eared pig was seen on the motorway on Saturday afternoon.

Armed police were called to Auckland’s North-Western motorway on Saturday afternoon to help track down an unruly pig.

The officers were searching for the swine on the North-Western Motorway near the Te Atatu Road off-ramp.

A police spokesperson confirmed a report had been received shortly after 4pm of a pig running on the motorway.

By 6pm, the elusive hog has still not been located.

It comes mere weeks after another elusive pig was captured in Auckland after being accused of destroying an elderly woman’s lawn.

The black, droopy-eared, medium-sized pig had been chomping away at 90-year-old Paremoremo resident Patricia Klouwens’ lawn since June 27, but was captured by a neighbour on July 6.