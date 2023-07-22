Three people injured following serious crash in West Auckland's Piha

A serious crash in Auckland’s Piha has left three people injured.

A serious crash in West Auckland’s Piha has injured three people and closed a road.

Emergency services were called to a crash between two cars on Piha Rd at 5.15pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one person was critically injured and two others had serious injuries.

The road was currently closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route as there were no diversions.

Police confirmed the Serious Crash Unit were in attendance and the circumstances of the crash were being looked into.