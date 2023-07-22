Emergency services cordon off central Auckland street following fire

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Waterloo Quadrant.

A police spokesperson said police were called to assist with a fire at a building on Waterloo Quadrant around 8pm.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the spokesperson said, “at this time it’s not being treated as suspicious”.

Cordons were in place, the spokesperson said, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John confirmed paramedics were also on the scene but couldn’t comment further at the moment.

A worker at the Pullman Hotel on Waterloo Quadrant said there was “no fire here...just a fire engine”.

