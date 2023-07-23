Orange weather warning extended in Canterbury, with more heavy rain to come

Scott Dickson and son Freddie, 5, check out the water levels on Eastern Tce in Beckenham, Christchurch following steady rain overnight led to surface flooding around the city.

Heavy rain warnings have been extended for Canterbury amid widespread surface flooding, with about the same amount of rain expected to fall overnight as the region has seen already this weekend.

Torrential rain overnight has left multiple roads and highways closed, including Fitzgerald Ave late on Saturday night, and parts of Beckenham alongside the Heathcote River impassable on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift supervisor Simon Lyford said emergency services attended a couple of calls on Sunday morning, mainly around the Ohoka area.

Police were out overnight assisting the public in areas where needed, the spokesperson said, and people should call in reports of slips and flooding to 105.

MetService’s orange warning for Canterbury south of Cheviot was extended from 9pm on Sunday to 3am on Monday, with another 60 to 90mm of rain expected on top of what had already fallen, mainly about the foothills and high country.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) duty flood controller Shaun McCracken said levels in all the region's major waterways had been rising overnight.

He was aware of a lot of surface flooding “all over the northern part of the region” and had teams out in Waimakariri, Selwyn and Ashburton district monitoring river levels.

Supplied Conway Miles sent in this photo of flooding in the Selwyn River, near Springston, area.

Rain falling on recent snow at the top of the catchments would exacerbate the river flows on Sunday, and the forecasts were for more rain to come, he said.

There were no plans for any evacuations at this stage, but McCracken said he “certainly wouldn't rule it out”.

A Selwyn District Council spokesperson said their response team were called to a house in Leeston where there was some flooding.

“We do also have Coes Ford closed to traffic, and we're advising people to avoid Springs Rd between Tancreds Rd and Boundary Rd and Rhodes Rd, Tai Tapu, between Cossars Rd and Heaton Drive.”

Selwyn District councillor Shane Epiha said the local Civil Defence team went through the township of Leeston with the local fire chief about midnight Saturday to assess pinch points, map the worst affected areas, sandbag in some spots and conduct welfare checks.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Christchurch’s Eastern Tce, in Beckenham, as the Heathcote River floods into surrounding streets.

The worst of the flooding appeared to have dissipated by daybreak, Epiha said, despite some drainage looking “at capacity”.

The community had rallied around, with the volunteer fire brigade and members of the public turning up to assist, and Suburban Eatery cafe opening up in the early hours of the morning to provide free coffee, Epiha said.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown wrote on Facebook that police had to close Fitzgerald Ave to northbound traffic about 11.40pm on Saturday.

“I just stopped to help the police get this guy out before they closed the road,” he wrote.

Aaron Keown Flooding closed Fitzgerald Ave in central Christchurch to northbound traffic late on Saturday.

“Emergency services are doing a fantastic job tonight.”

In the suburb of Beckenham, residents on Facebook said the Heathcote River was over the road on Eastern Tce, Fisher Ave and Hunter Tce.

Snow and ice had closed State Highway 8 (Fairlie to Twizel) and SH80 (Aoraki Mt Cook Highway). Chainswere no longer needed on SH73 (Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pas), but caution was required. SH7 (Lewis Pass) had also reopened after being closed overnight, while a warning had been issued for motorists to take care on SH1 between Waipara and Kaikōura due to weather conditions and flooding.

SH75 remained closed between Birdlings Flat and Cooptown (Little River) due to severe weather conditions.

A slip also happened near Little River, closing the road on Saturday in the same area hit by a slip just last month.

Joelle Dally/Stuff Snowfall in Tekapo in the Mackenzie district on Sunday morning.

In the Hurunui district, several fords were closed and several roads were closed, including the Inland Rd from Mt Lyford Village to Kaikōura, and Leader Rd between Waiau and SH1.

At 10.45pm on Saturday, the Waimakariri District Council said its stormwater network and rivers were managing the flow of rainwater, but it continued to monitor the situation along with ECan.

It had activated its emergency operations centre to respond to any problems and coordinate how resources were allocated.

“Across the district ... driving conditions are hazardous due to snowfall, surface flooding from rain, as well as slips and other smaller issues such a debris on the roads.”

All fords in the district were closed.

Cherie Mooyman/Stuff The Kaiapoi River, seen from Storer St after a night of heavy rain across Canterbury.

The council warned it had over 1500km of roads so it was not possible to put flooding signs in all areas where there was surface flooding.

“Don't rely on signs and cones to warn you about potential hazards.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said on Sunday morning that they'd received a few reports of surface flooding in places like Ohoka and Kaiapoi in the Waimakariri district.

He understood Civil Defence was talking to local councils, but was waiting for daylight to make any assessments.

Just after 8am on Sunday, the Christchurch City Council said there were several road closures “after a wild and windy night”.

“Please take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.”

Hurunui District Council Snow has closed several roads in the Hurunui district in North Canterbury.

On Friday, it said it was taking its usual precautions by ensuring beach outfalls and wet weather grilles were clear.

“We will also have a pump out on Maces Rd with another on standby in the Flockton area and the upper Heathcote flood storage bains will be operating so there may be fluctuating water levels in the river,” local Civil Defence controller Mary Richardson said at the time.

“It’s possible there may be flooding in some of our low-lying areas, especially around the Ōtākaro Avon and Ōpāwaho Heathcote Rivers. Residents do not need to report flooding on roads to the Council unless there is a genuine safety issue.

“The roads will cope with stormwater ponding on them and the water will drain away once the rain stops. If flooding does occur to treat all flood water as contaminated and if you have to travel through water on the road, please drive carefully and slowly.”

Staff and contractors were ready to respond to any issues, she said.