Over a month's worth of rain fallen over parts of Canterbury, with more to come

A sign saying ‘Polluted water. Please avoid contact’ is seen on Palatine Tce in Christchurch. Heavy rain warnings have been extended for Canterbury amid widespread surface flooding.

Akaroa may have experienced its wettest day on record, with more rain to come for parts of Canterbury after a night of flooding and road closures.

Torrential rain overnight has left multiple roads and highways closed, including Fitzgerald Ave late on Saturday night, and parts of Beckenham alongside the Heathcote River impassable on Sunday morning.

Regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) warned rivers had increased in flow overnight and there was a chance of out of river flooding on Sunday.

“We are aware of significant surface flooding and ponding throughout the region. Specific flood warnings are in place for Ashburton, Waimakariri and Selwyn districts,” it said.

Niwa reported Akaroa had provisionally observed its wettest day on record (Niwa began keeping records there in 1978), receiving 198.8mm of rain in the 24 hours from 9am Saturday.

"Numerous locations in Canterbury have received over a month's worth of rain with more still to come," it said on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said two heavy rain warnings had been extended until early Monday, and were expected to bring another 60 to 90mm of rain to the region.

Most weather stations across the Canterbury Plains recorded 40 to 60mm of rain overnight, with some even higher, such as the 74mm recorded in Ashburton, he said.

Further inland, the Canterbury high country recorded about 50 to 60mm, but had a bigger variance, with some stations measuring just 20mm, he said.

The heavy rain warnings – now in place until 3am Monday – were for Canterbury south of Cheviot, eastern Marlborough south of Ward, and Canterbury above and north of Cheviot. A heavy rain watch was also in place for North Otago.

A slow moving low pressure centre sitting a bit east of the country directing easterly moisture straight into the Canterbury region was causing the rain, with the position of the low affecting how long and where the weather was directed, Bakker said.

While the rainfall was “pretty high”, it was not as bad as the rain that caused widespread flooding in 2021, he said.

The next MetService update is due Sunday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift supervisor Simon Lyford said emergency services attended a couple of calls on Sunday morning, mainly around the Ohoka area.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Scott Dickson and son Freddie, 5, check out the water levels on Eastern Tce. Heavy rain warnings have been extended for Canterbury amid widespread surface flooding.

Police were out overnight assisting the public in areas where needed, the spokesperson said, and people should call in reports of slips and flooding to 105.

MetService’s orange warning for Canterbury south of Cheviot was extended from 9pm on Sunday to 3am on Monday, with another 60 to 90mm of rain expected on top of what had already fallen, mainly about the foothills and high country.

ECan duty flood controller Shaun McCracken said he was aware of a lot of surface flooding “all over the northern part of the region” and had teams out in Waimakariri, Selwyn and Ashburton district monitoring river levels.

Rain falling on recent snow at the top of the catchments would exacerbate the river flows on Sunday, and the forecasts were for more rain to come, he said.

Supplied Conway Miles sent in this photo of flooding in the Selwyn River, near Springston, area.

There were no plans for any evacuations at this stage, but McCracken said he “certainly wouldn't rule it out”.

Akaroa Top 10 Holiday park acting manager Jenny Bain said she had about seven guests who were meant to go home on Sunday but were stranded due to the main road into Christchurch being closed due to flooding.

There was a back road available but she was warning people off using that.

The camp ground owner was stuck in Christchurch due to the flooding, she said.

"[The rain] is not as heavy as it was but it is continuous," Bain said at midday.

Waimakariri District Council spokesperson Kim Nutbrown said a limited number of sandbags were available at the Rangiora New World and the Kaiapoi Rugby Football club.

An emergency operations centre had been set up at the council headquarters, and the situation was being closely monitored, she said.

She urged residents to call the council if they had reports of blocked drains or surface flooding, or 111 if there was any threat to safety.

The council was aware of “significant surface flooding” across the district and there were several road closures, particularly in Oxford and Sefton. A map on the council website showing road closures was being updated throughout the day.

Cherie Mooyman/Stuff The Kaiapoi River, seen from Storer St after a night of heavy rain across Canterbury.

A Selwyn District Council spokesperson said their response team were called to a house in Leeston where there was some flooding.

“We do also have Coes Ford closed to traffic, and we're advising people to avoid Springs Rd between Tancreds Rd and Boundary Rd and Rhodes Rd, Tai Tapu, between Cossars Rd and Heaton Drive.”

Selwyn District councillor Shane Epiha said the local Civil Defence team went through the township of Leeston with the local fire chief about midnight Saturday to assess pinch points, map the worst affected areas, sandbag in some spots and conduct welfare checks.

The worst of the flooding appeared to have dissipated by daybreak, Epiha said, despite some drainage looking “at capacity”.

The community had rallied around, with the volunteer fire brigade and members of the public turning up to assist, and Suburban Eatery cafe opening up in the early hours of the morning to provide free coffee, Epiha said.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown wrote on Facebook that police had to close Fitzgerald Ave to northbound traffic about 11.40pm on Saturday.

Aaron Keown Flooding closed Fitzgerald Ave in central Christchurch to northbound traffic late on Saturday.

“I just stopped to help the police get this guy out before they closed the road,” he wrote.

“Emergency services are doing a fantastic job tonight.”

In the suburb of Beckenham, residents on Facebook said the Heathcote River was over the road on Eastern Tce, Fisher Ave and Hunter Tce.

Snow and ice had closed State Highway 8 (Fairlie to Twizel) and SH80 (Aoraki Mt Cook Highway). Chainswere no longer needed on SH73 (Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pas), but caution was required. SH7 (Lewis Pass) had also reopened after being closed overnight, while a warning had been issued for motorists to take care on SH1 between Waipara and Kaikōura due to weather conditions and flooding.

SH75 remained closed between Birdlings Flat and Cooptown (Little River) due to severe weather conditions.

Joelle Dally/Stuff Snowfall in Tekapo in the Mackenzie district on Sunday morning.

A slip also happened near Little River, closing the road on Saturday in the same area hit by a slip just last month.

In the Hurunui district, several fords were closed and several roads were closed, including the Inland Rd from Mt Lyford Village to Kaikōura, and Leader Rd between Waiau and SH1.

Timaru mayor Nigel Brown said the council had a duty controller monitoring the situation but the worst of the weather appeared to be north of the South Canterbury city.

Just after 8am on Sunday, the Christchurch City Council said there were several road closures “after a wild and windy night”.

“Please take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.”